Shaq's the new face of Papa John's and some fans aren't happy: 'But that racist dude still owns it'

Shaquille O’Neal’s new business venture is dividing fans.

The NBA Hall-of-Famer and entrepreneur announced he will be joining the Papa John’s board of directors and investing in nine Atlanta-area stores. O’Neal will also become a brand ambassador, getting $8.25 million over three years for the endorsement deal.

The move comes after a public relations nightmare for the company. In July, the founder and chairman of Papa John’s Pizza, John Schnatter, resigned after using racist language on a conference call. Not only did the brand’s image take a big hit, but sales slowed as well.

“Papa John’s is building a better culture, and I want to be a part of improving the [company] from the inside,” O’Neal said in a statement.

Some people are thrilled with the new partnership. “I’ll start eating Papa Johns again!” one person exclaimed.

I’ll start eating Papa Johns again! Glad y’all got an iconic African American man of purpose on board. That endowment to HBCUs entrepreneurship programs was awesome as well. Hopefully others will follow suit! #BeTheGoodExampleNotTheBadOne #PapaJohnsWinningTheRightWay — Barre` Hairston (@CoachBear1) March 22, 2019

Many others agreed.

You should. He is a true gentleman and a great salesman. Comes so Natural to him. Best of luck to your team! You gained a customer! — Brian L (@BrianLy23213137) March 22, 2019

Every ounce of my former PR turned Loyalty pro self applauds this! Effin brilliant! Good luck to @SHAQ and @PapaJohns on your new chapter! https://t.co/PKzrN2psUj — Tamara Oliverio (@oliveriot) March 22, 2019

Yay! I can eat Papa Johns again! — Herb Callahan (@hcallahan) March 22, 2019

SHAQ IS TAKING OVER PAPA JOHNS. NEW FAV PIZZA — Tuh’Shon’Da (@train2497) March 22, 2019

Glad to see @PapaJohns make a turn around with @SHAQ! — Fred Nezami (@FredNezami) March 22, 2019

I LOVVVE Papa Johns Pizza..but I love my culture more, so I’ve been “boycotting” it for some time now.. I’ve been waiting for anyone w enough green to jump on board so I can have my pizza back. Thank youuu, @SHAQ Diesel! I’m so serious!😩 — Marchea (@Shake_em420) March 22, 2019

However, there were plenty of disappointed fans, too.

“Papa John’s Founder John chnatter is No longer board Chairman after using a racial slur Shaquille O’Neal invest your money in the inner city, Give black people a chance f*** papa John’s,” one Twitter use wrote.

Others agreed this “wasn’t the move.”

This wasn’t the move shaq — Bryce (@GodFatherTTP) March 22, 2019

I don’t know if he can save this franchise tbh. pic.twitter.com/pGQfTA9M9c — 6LACc (@bKlynRas74) March 22, 2019

look, we do like black ppl. we got shaq -papa johns — Father long leg (@BobbyBlazemore) March 22, 2019

So now Shaq is gonna represent @PapaJohns. Ummm no. You’re still racist. — 5Eleven (@KhishaA) March 22, 2019

shaq is now team papa johns??? pic.twitter.com/736tmkdQva — Treelon Musk 🦕 (@drewds12) March 22, 2019

That’s a big slice of “still aint eating it” from me. — Chanel 🌈 ॐ (@AwkwrdButterfly) March 22, 2019

I’m still not eating your pizza…the founder is still a shareholder and will zero of my coins. Shaq won’t make us change our minds — Ada M.D. (@adaorableMD) March 22, 2019

But that racist dude still owns it so… it’s a no — PassTheImpeachmentPlease (@WIREHNGRS4GOP) March 22, 2019

Controversy aside, there are some people simply hoping Shaq does something about the pizza.

I HOPE SHAQ HAS THE SOLUTION TO PAPA JOHNS TRASH ASS PIZZA — EL MAS CHINGON (@rickglozalez) March 22, 2019

May be Shaq can do something about the rubbery cheese and can turn this pizza dump back from the toilets as long as John is never allowed back. — JoJo (@DomajorReminor) March 22, 2019

It doesn’t matter whose name and face you put in an ad. Papa John’s pizza is the equivalent of cardboard with sauce. pic.twitter.com/ILbtJp1wCG — Tim Apple (@SheilaInCT) March 22, 2019

Clearly, there are more people on the excited end of the spectrum. Papa John’s stock rose about 5 percent upon the announcement.

