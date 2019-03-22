    Shaq's the new face of Papa John's and some fans aren't happy: 'But that racist dude still owns it'

    Shaquille O’Neal’s new business venture is dividing fans.

    The NBA Hall-of-Famer and entrepreneur announced he will be joining the Papa John’s board of directors and investing in nine Atlanta-area stores. O’Neal will also become a brand ambassador, getting $8.25 million over three years for the endorsement deal.

    The move comes after a public relations nightmare for the company. In July, the founder and chairman of Papa John’s Pizza, John Schnatter, resigned after using racist language on a conference call. Not only did the brand’s image take a big hit, but sales slowed as well.

    “Papa John’s is building a better culture, and I want to be a part of improving the [company] from the inside,” O’Neal said in a statement.

    Some people are thrilled with the new partnership. “I’ll start eating Papa Johns again!” one person exclaimed.

    Many others agreed.

    However, there were plenty of disappointed fans, too.

    “Papa John’s Founder John chnatter is No longer board Chairman after using a racial slur Shaquille O’Neal invest your money in the inner city, Give black people a chance f*** papa John’s,” one Twitter use wrote.

    Others agreed this “wasn’t the move.”

    Controversy aside, there are some people simply hoping Shaq does something about the pizza.

    Clearly, there are more people on the excited end of the spectrum. Papa John’s stock rose about 5 percent upon the announcement.

