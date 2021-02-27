Abigail Breslin reveals 'shock' over death of her father: 'It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy’s life too short'

Elena Sheppard
·Wellness Editor
·2 min read
Abigail Breslin revealed that her father Michael died of COVID-19. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
Abigail Breslin's father died weeks after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, the actress shared on Instagram, calling him "sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful" in a tribute post.

The 24-year-old Scream Queens star first shared her father Michael's diagnosis on Feb. 10th, writing on Instagram that he was placed on a ventilator. "I have faith that things will turn around at any moment, but in the meantime, please continue to wear your masks and follow COVID protocol," she wrote.

However, on Friday, Breslin posted the tragic update. "Oh wow. Hard to write this. Harder than I thought," she wrote. "I’m in shock and devastation…my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye. It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy’s life too short…mostly I want to remember my dad for who he was."

She added, "My dad was a hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being. He loved life. He loved his family. He loved the simple things...he loved a cup of coffee (black, heated up for 66 seconds). He LOVED a good Knish (but ONLY in the winter). He loved BBQ’ing (and while we loved brown mustard he only wanted French’s Yellow). He loved Breyers ice cream (strawberry, vanilla and chocolate NEO style)."

Describing her dad as a dog-and-cat lover who loved to hear his daughter's pet stories, Breslin wrote, "[He'd] always say, “Abba Dabba you’ve got that animal lover in you just like me.'" She added, "I miss you daddy. I can’t wait to see you again. I won’t ever, ever, ever forget you. To the moon and back dada…"

On the day her father's diagnosis was announced, the Little Miss Sunshine star tweeted about the unpredictability of COVID-19, explaining that he had only left his home for doctor's appointments. "All I can say is this: COVID is never more real until you've experienced it firsthand or through a loved one," she wrote.

A few days later, she implored her fans to follow safety rules. "This is me saying that if you asked my dad: A mask is FAR LESS uncomfortable than a ventilator," she wrote on Instagram. "So STFU. And please wear your damn mask. Please. No one should go through this."

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides.

