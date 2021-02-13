Abigail Breslin Urges Fans to 'Wear Your Damn Mask' as Her Father Battles COVID-19: 'Please'

Georgia Slater
·4 min read
Abigail Breslin is pleading for people to wear their face masks as her father Michael continues to experience health difficulties after contracting COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Little Miss Sunshine star, 24, revealed that her father had tested positive for the virus and was "placed on a ventilator." The actress has continued to provide updates about her dad's condition since announcing his diagnosis. As of Friday, Breslin said her father was "not conscious."

Breslin addressed the importance of wearing a face mask in an Instagram post on Friday, noting that "no one should go" through what is happening to her father.

"This is me saying that If you asked my dad: a mask is FAR LESS uncomfortable than a ventilator," she wrote. "So stfu. And wear your damn mask. Please."

Breslin noted on Twitter Wednesday that COVID-19 is "unpredictable and relentless" and that her dad had been "careful and hasn't left home since [the pandemic] began except for doctors appointments."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Abigail Breslin/SOPHOMORE (@abbienormal9)

On Thursday, the Zombieland star thanked her followers for the "prayers, well wishes, positivity and good thoughts being sent towards my dad and our family."

"I firmly believe in the healing powers of prayer and positivity. On behalf of the entire Breslin clan- thank you. Will update you as I know," she wrote.

In Breslin's post announcing her father's diagnosis on Wednesday, the actress asked for "prayers and positivity sent this way for my daddy."

According to E! News, one user replied to Breslin's post writing, "A fake ass virus that only kills weak ass people," to which Breslin clapped back, "you're disgusting."

Breslin then posted a since-deleted screenshot of the conversation to her feed on Friday, writing, "Ppl like this are why ppl like my dad are fighting for his life. Shame."

The actress shared on Twitter Friday that the "doctors and nurses are taking such good care of [her father] and keeping us updated all the time."

"I'm so used to talking to dad multiple times a day. I still call and talk to him thanks to INCREDIBLE nurses who work so hard and make sure he can hear me, even tho he's not conscious. Can't wait to hear his voice again. I love you dada," she added in a later tweet.

Later that day, Breslin paid tribute to her father on Instagram by posting his "fave poem by Rudyard Kipling" which she said her dad "always reads to [her] when [she's] scared."

The star's father is a telecommunications expert, consultant and computer programmer. The actress is the youngest of her siblings, including two brothers Ryan and Spencer, who are also actors.

