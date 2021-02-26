Demi Lovato supports message saying gender reveal parties are transphobic: 'Refusal to acknowledge this stems from a misunderstanding'

Demi Lovato shared her stance on gender reveal parties. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Gender reveal parties are a no-go for Demi Lovato — for a serious reason.

The singer reposted a statement Friday, which read: "This is not about being politically correct, it's about being correct. The refusal to acknowledge this stems from a misunderstanding of what transphobia is. Transphobia is not just prejudice or violence against an individual trans person, it is a belief system that presumes non-trans people to be more 'natural' than trans people. Only individual people can self determine their gender."

She attributed the words to ALOK, a gender non-conforming writer and performer. "Thank you for sharing your knowledge and educating us always," she wrote.

Lovato has long been an advocate for the LGBTQ community. In June 2017, she was one of the many artists who wrote a love letter to its members for a feature in Billboard magazine. "When I hear about discrimination and setbacks, that truly breaks my heart. I struggle with wrapping my head around the fact that we live in a world where love and equal rights still have to be questioned or discounted," she wrote. "You all have been a huge part of my life and my existence. You inspire, empower, and encourage me every day, and I will continue to stand with you and will give you all the same and more in return."

The "Confident" singer has also revealed that her own sexuality is "very fluid," according to a March 2018 interview with Teen Vogue.

"And I think love is love," she said. "You can find it in any gender. I like the freedom of being able to flirt with whoever I want."

She explained in January 2020 what happened when she came out to her parents in 2017. It was an "emotional but really beautiful" experience, Lovato said. "I was shaking and crying, and I just felt overwhelmed. But I have such incredible parents. They were so supportive. My dad was like: 'Yeah, obviously.'"

He pointed to the racy lyrics of Lovato's 2015 hit "Cool for the Summer," in which she sings about sexually experimenting with a woman.

Look for Lovato to be just as candid in her four-part YouTube documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, which debuts March 23.

