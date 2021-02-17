Demi Lovato opens up about overdose in trailer for new doc: 'I had 3 strokes. I had a heart attack.'

Demi Lovato talks about her 2018 overdose. (Photo: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Demi Lovato is looking back — quite publicly — at the overdose that nearly killed her in July 2018.

"I had three strokes. I had a heart attack," the singer says in the new trailer for her YouTube doc, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil. "My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes."

The four-part series, which debuts March 23, will feature interviews not only with Lovato but with friends such as Elton John and Christina Aguilera, and family members about what happened and its aftermath.

Many of them speak directly about the overdose, which occurred at Lovato's Los Angeles home on July 24, 2018. Police responded to a 911 call about a medical emergency, and they revived Lovato with Narcan, which is used to treat narcotics overdoses, before taking her to nearby Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. She spent two weeks there before moving to an in-patient rehab center. The incident happened a month after Lovato revealed in her song "Sober" that she had relapsed after having maintained her sobriety for six years. She's spoken before in interviews, songs and other documentaries about having struggled with addiction since her teen years.

In the trailer for this, her mom, Dianna De La Garza, recalls that, in 2018, the family was "watching all of [Demi's] blood come out of her body into a machine."

As Lovato herself promoted the doc, she told reporters that coming back from it was tough.

"I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today," she said, per People. "I don't drive a car, because I have blind spots on my vision. And I also for a long time had a really hard time reading. It was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was like two months later because my vision was so blurry."

In the new clip, she says that she's ready to return to the studio.

"I've had a lot of lives, like my cat, you know. I'm on my ninth life," she said. "I'm ready to get back to doing what I love, which is making music. I'm not living my life for other people or their headlines or their Twitter comments."

To that end, Lovato is releasing a blues-tinged song with the same name as the project, which can be heard in the background of the teaser. She's also set to star in a new NBC comedy called Hungry, about a group of friends with food issues.

