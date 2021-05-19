A$AP Rocky confirms Rihanna romance: 'She’s the one'

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: ASAP Rocky and Singer Rihanna arrive at The Fashion Awards 2019 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Everybody assumed A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were a thing, but he confirms their romance in a new interview — and calls her "the one."

"The love of my life," the rapper told GQ when the singer/designer's name was brought up. My lady."

He didn't share the timeline of them getting together, but they go way back. In 2012, he joined her for her MTV VMA performance of "Cockiness (Remix)" — and grabbed her behind on stage. The next year, he opened for her Diamonds World Tour. In December 2019, they walked the British Fashion Awards red carpet together — only going on to spend more time together after her split from Hassan Jameel was announced the next month. She even featured him in her Fenty Beauty ad campaign.

Asked what it's been like to be in a relationship, he said, "So much better. So much better when you got the one. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones."

The performer, who's said he's a sex addict, said he's embracing monogamy, adding, "I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

Rocky's spoke about traveling home with Rihanna to Barbados last Christmas — and his own connection to the island, where his father emigrated to the U.S. from.

"It was like a homecoming thing," he said of the visit. "It was crazy. I always imagined what it would be like for my dad, before he came to America. And I got to visit those places, and believe it or not, there was something nostalgic about it. It was foreign but familiar."

They also road-tripped during the pandemic — on a tour bus. They visited six cities and a few national parks while just spending time together. On the bus, they listened to the Stones, the Grateful Dead and Curtis Mayfield along the way. He dropped acid and made his own clothes —sewing, patching and tie-dyeing.

He said he "met myself" on the road — and never felt so free before, especially with a partner. "I never experienced nothing like it.”

And he said Rihanna's influenced his new album, tentatively titled All Smiles, adding, "I think it's important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of."

He even spoke about becoming a father — if it happens.

"If that's in my destiny, absolutely,” he said. "I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very."

Rocky also talked about being jailed in Sweden in 2019 after a street fight in Stockholm led to an assault charge. It turned into an international issue with then-President Trump tweeting to #FreeRocky. He recalled being in his cell and hearing on the TV, in Swedish, Trump's name and his in the same sentence.

"I was like,'‘Oh, f**k!'" he said he thought.

While he was "mad thankful" for Trump's attention to his case, which he told Trump himself in a phone call once he was released, he was also worried the controversial president's interest in his case could be detrimental. That's because he was told by Swedish authorities that he would be out in about a week, so he feared maybe "they felt like they had a point to prove because [Trump] kept saying stuff... I was hoping it wouldn't turn for the worse."

After a three-day trial, he was released pending a verdict. And while the verdict was guilty, he was given a two-year conditional sentence that imposed no further jail time.

"He didn't help," Rocky said of Trump. "He made efforts and he rooted for me to come home, but he didn't free me,” Rocky said, clearing up the "misperception."

