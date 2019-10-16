Rapper A$AP Rocky says he's a sex addict: 'I can't be embarrassed about it'

A$AP Rocky says he’s struggled with sex addition since he was in middle school.

In an interview with Angie Martinez for her Untold Stories of Hip-Hop series, the rapper admitted, “I didn't even have no sρerm in my testicles yet but I was literally just hοrny."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: A$AP Rocky attends Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images) More

While, as Martinez pointed out, there’s a difference between being aroused and being addict, the 31-year-old said the latter described him best.

This is not the first time that Rocky has divulged details about his exploits and experiences. In a recent Esquire feature, he revealed that at 13, along with several girls and almost a dozen boys, cuddle puddled. He also admitted that he had to buy a $100k bed "because I have a lot of orgies at my house with some very close female companions."

The musical artist, who has been linked to the likes of Kendall Jenner, Rita Ora, Iggy Azalea and more, also reportedly talked about his love for sharing his bed with multiple partners simultaneously in his 2015 song “Purple Kisses.” When Martinez asked him if he could be in a monogamous relationship, he told the radio host that he could ... after a bit of a pause.

"I can't be embarrassed about it,” he said. “I wear my heart on my sleeve. I don't do nothing that I'm not proud of speaking on."

Though it is unclear if Rocky’s addiction has been confirmed by a professional, sex addictions are a real thing. According to Psychology Today, the condition, otherwise known as hypersexuality, is a proposed diagnosis for people who engage in intercourse or think about performing the act through fantasies and urges more than normal, sometimes at the emotional or physical expense of themselves and others. Though the type of addiction was added to the World Health Organization's International Classification of Diseases, it is not recognized by the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. This particular type of obsessive impulse is still not well understood and when it is seen in children, experts surmise it could have come from a traumatic event, mental illness or stressors. Psychology Today noted that a few ways to treat sex addiction are rebuilding relationships, managing stress, identifying triggers for sexual thoughts or compulsive sexual behaviors and finding alternative behaviors that are less destructive

