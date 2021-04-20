The most 420 thing ever? Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg jam out to Willie Nelson

Snoop Dogg and Matthew McConaughey attend the after party for "The Beach Bum" premiere. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Matthew McConaughey marked 420, the unofficial holiday celebrating marijuana, with his friend Snoop Dogg.

He was cruising in a fancy ride, just like in his commercials for Lincoln, but this time he was having a lot more fun. The movie star and the creator of cannabis brand Leafs by Snoop, sang along to songs including "On the Road Again," by pro-marijuana country music legend Willie Nelson, and the rapper's own "Drop It Like It's Hot." They even pull up to a Carl's Jr. and ask the woman helping them at the drive-thru to sing with them.

McConaughey and Snoop Dogg co-starred in the 2019 movie The Beach Bum about a stoner named Moondog, played by the Oscar winner. During their joint appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March of that year, McConaughey revealed that, during filming, Snoop — whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr. — had pranked him by slyly replacing oregano "prop weed" with the real thing.

"We go do the scene and it's a six-minute scene, pass [the prop joint] back and forth," McConaughey said. "All of a sudden, he goes, 'Yo, Moondog, that wasn't prop weed. That's Snoop weed."

In 1999, McConaughey was without Snoop when he was famously arrested at his home in Austin while playing the bongos nude and smoking a bowl of marijuana.

He has, of course, stayed in Texas, where he's mulling a run for governor. In an April poll conducted by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler, 45 percent of respondents said they would vote for McConaughey if he ran for Texas governor versus 33 percent who said they'd vote again for current Governor Greg Abbott.

