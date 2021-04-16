CNN's Brooke Baldwin signs off with 'emotion and gratitude': 'Thank you for all the love'

Brooke Baldwin fought back tears as she anchored her CNN show, CNN Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin, for the last time Friday.

"I am filled with emotion and gratitude," she said after her co-workers surprised her with a video compilation of some of her notable stories.

She explained that her job was initially supposed to be temporary. Baldwin was supposed to be filling in for a week until a permanent host could be found, she said. She ended up staying in that position for 11 years, which she called "a profound privilege."

The author of Huddle: How Women Unlock Their Collective Power thanked her CNN family for pushing her and making her better. She thanked the audience at home for their loyalty.

"To you at home, thank you. Thank you for trusting me thank you for holding me accountable," Baldwin said. "Thank you for all the love."

In her last few moments, Baldwin called for more diversity in all areas of storytelling.

The day was emotional, but Baldwin had a lot of time to prepare for it. She announced her plans to leave back in February.

As the Peabody-nominated journalist told Yahoo Entertainment this month, she came to the decision slowly over the last few years.

"It's going to be hard to walk away. I have to walk away," Baldwin said. "And the main reason is — listen, it's been a total privilege ... but I, in spending all this time with all these trailblazing women and these huddles, I cannot hold space with them and not be the bravest version of myself."

She also credited her father with having told her, "Being uncomfortable is a great thing."

She urged others to take his advice. "Get a little uncomfortable," she told viewers Friday. "Speak up. And keep pushing."

As for what's next, Baldwin said she doesn't know yet.

Her colleagues wished her well.

I have been friends with @BrookeBaldwin for more than a decade, so her departure from @CNN is bitter-sweet for me. From our lively New Years' Eve parties to our fun dinner dates, it’s been a blast! Wishing you all the best from here. NYE won’t ever be the same. pic.twitter.com/0K86BNViyr — Don Lemon (@donlemon) April 16, 2021

Been covering the news for a long time alongside the amazing @BrookeBaldwin. Will miss her dearly. Can’t wait to see what she does next! Talk soon, BB. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fiFmiEAuiZ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 16, 2021

You'll hear @Brookebaldwin describe "a departed anchor" - I officially joined her team a month or two after that. I've said I appreciate that I can repeat all the same compliments about #BrookeBaldwin that her fans give her, and her goodbye video proves my case so well. https://t.co/NaXYcFjvCE — Tina Kim (@TinaKimCNN) April 16, 2021

On her last day w/ #CNN I want to take a moment to salute @BrookeBaldwin I match energy & from day 1 yours has been nothing but loving & supportive towards me. pic.twitter.com/XRMsqxLDTA — Lisa Respers France (@LisaFranceCNN) April 16, 2021

All the best to @BrookeBaldwin as you head off to your new adventure. You will be missed. Can’t wait to see what’s lies ahead. Bravo, friend! pic.twitter.com/1sVxkAhDgs — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) April 16, 2021

My good friend and colleague @BrookeBaldwin is wrapping up her wonderful years at @CNN today. We will miss her but we wish her only the very best as she embarks on her next adventure. And congrats to her for her timely new book “Huddle: How Women Unlock Their Collective Power.” pic.twitter.com/ds8PwVJETP — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) April 16, 2021

