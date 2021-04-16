Why Sarah Silverman regrets decades-old jokes about Britney Spears, Paris Hilton

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Raechal Shewfelt
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah Silverman says
Sarah Silverman says "comedy isn't evergreen." (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Comedian Sarah Silverman has explained why she showed remorse in the past two months about years-old jokes she made targeting Britney Spears and Paris Hilton.

The subject came up Wednesday when she appeared on SiriusXM's Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart, and Hart asked how she felt about comedians apologizing for jokes that haven't aged well.

"I could argue either side. Obviously, like two weeks in a row, I'm like apologizing for jokes I made about Britney Spears 14 years ago," Silverman said. "I'm apologizing for that. And you know what? Apologizing doesn't shame me. It doesn't scare me. It makes me feel free. I never understand how it's hard for people. I apologize when I'm sorry. I don't apologize when I'm not sorry, but I'm f**king sorry a lot because comedy isn't evergreen. And to that point, I'm not a bad person because I did a bad thing in the context of what we've learned in the world."

In the case of Spears, Silverman was called out on Twitter, in the wake of the February documentary Framing Britney Spears, for words she said at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards. It showed her making fun of Spears's career, the much-hyped performance she had just given and even her children. 

Silverman responded to one critic by saying, "MTV asked me to mini-roast Britney after her big performance. While she was performing I was having diarrhea & going over my jokes. Had no idea she didn't kill. Unfortunate. Art changes over yrs as we know more & the world changes."

Silverman added, "I wish I could delete it but I can't," and she asked the person confronting her why she was posting a clip of her performance for everyone to see again.

In March, Silverman publicly apologized to Hilton for her words at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards making light of the Simple Life star's recent arrest for an alcohol-related offense. What she hadn't known at the time is that Hilton would be sitting in the live audience — and that she would be going straight from the event to jail.

"And while I was, you know, thrilled at the success of my monologue, I remember spotting her in the audience. I really do," Silverman said on The Sarah Silverman Podcast. "And I remember seeing that look on her face, and my heart sank. Because there was a person under there."

Paris Hilton is projected on a big screen above the audience after Sarah Silverman&#39;s jokes about her at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards. (Photo: Stephen Osman/Getty Images)
Paris Hilton is projected on a big screen above the audience after Sarah Silverman's jokes about her at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards. (Photo: Stephen Osman/Getty Images)

She regretted the jokes immediately.

"And I wrote her to let her know, but I now know that letter didn't get to her," Silverman said. "So here I am, 14 years later, telling you, Paris, that I am really sorry. I was then, and I am much more completely, and with far more understanding, I think, now. I can't imagine what you were going through at that time. My understanding of humanity through the lens of my work as a comedian had not yet merged. And I'm sorry I hurt you. Comedy, you know, is not evergreen."

Silverman addressed the incident after Hilton herself spoke about it on her This Is Paris podcast.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon's Lord of the Rings show will reportedly cost a jaw-dropping $465 million — for 1 season

    Amazon is hoping its new Lord of the Rings show will be a precious commodity in the streaming wars — but it won't come cheap. Amazon Studios' The Lord of the Rings TV series is set to have an insanely large budget of about $465 million just for its first season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. New Zealand Minister for Economic Development and Tourism Stuart Nash revealed that price tag to Morning Report, and the Reporter confirmed it. "This will be the largest television series ever made," Nash said. To put that in perspective, the Reporter notes that Game of Thrones cost about $100 million a season. The $465 million budget would also make the Lord of the Rings show's first season almost $90 million more expensive than the most expensive movie ever made, not adjusted for inflation. The series will be filming in New Zealand, and "Amazon's spending will trigger a tax rebate" of $114 million, the Reporter says. The monumental price tag was quite surprising especially considering it had previously been reported that Amazon was expected to spend $500 million on the show across multiple seasons, rather than close to that amount just on season one. This is one of a number of upcoming shows clearly hoping to be the next Game of Thrones, but we'll have to see whether it can truly become the one streaming series to rule them all. More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planHow a music teacher falsely accused of pedophilia sparked the Matt Gaetz investigationRomney, Cheney, and other Trump critics spend 'tens of thousands' on security after Capitol riot

  • 'The Waking Dead' actress Emily Kinney on 'Skinny' song: 'Do I actually care if I'm five pounds thinner? Or have I been brainwashed?'

    "It's exhausting. I would rather have my goals be something like 'be better at guitar.’ I feel like that would be more satisfying."

  • Gucci relatives say new murder movie is 'stealing the identity' of the family

    “Horrible, horrible. I still feel offended," Gucci family members said about photos of Al Pacino and Jared Leto's makeup and wardrobe in the film.

  • There Were Rumors Selena Quintanilla Was Pregnant When She Was Shot

    She and Chris Perez were married for three years.

  • LAPD Responds to Report of Shooting Near the Set of The Rookie in Los Angeles

    Police tell PEOPLE that there were possibly one to two male suspects, but had no other description of the shooter or shooters

  • ‘Black Panther 2’ Production Will Stay in Georgia, Director Ryan Coogler Says

    Production on the sequel to “Black Panther” will remain in Georgia, according to director Ryan Coogler in a letter written by the filmmaker posted on Deadline. “As an African-American, I oppose all attempts, explicit and otherwise, to shrink the electorate and reduce access to the ballot,” Coogler wrote. “Our film is staying in Georgia,” Coogler added. Also Read: 'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Declines Academy Invitation: 'I Don't Buy Into This Versus That' Back in March, Georgia’s legislature and GOP governor Brian Kemp passed into law a 100-page bill that will make sweeping changes to Georgia election law, including certain provisions that will require driver’s licenses or state ID, new restrictions on ballot drop boxes and even a rule that it would be illegal to give people waiting in line to vote food or beverages in a practice described as “line warming.” The move also comes as Hollywood productions like the Will Smith film at Apple “Emancipation” pulled filming from the state, but also as politicians like Stacey Abrams have cautioned Hollywood on leading a boycott of the state that could harm the people the voting laws target. MLB had also made the decision to move its All-Star Game out of Atlanta. “Having now spoken with voting rights activists in the state, I have come to understand that many of the people employed by my film, including all the local vendors and businesses we engage, are the very same people who will bear the brunt of SB202,” Coogler wrote. “ “For those reasons, I will not be engaging in a boycott of Georgia. What I will be doing is using my voice to emphasize the effects of SB202, it’s shameful roots in Jim Crow, and doing all I can to support organizations fighting voter suppression here in the state,” Coogler added. The “Black Panther” sequel is being written and directed by Ryan Coogler and is set for release on July 8, 2022. The film will begin production in Atlanta this summer. Read original story ‘Black Panther 2’ Production Will Stay in Georgia, Director Ryan Coogler Says At TheWrap

  • The Royal Family Shares Sweet Photos of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, and Their Great-Grandchildren

    The royals are remembering the late Duke of Edinburgh by sharing some of their favorite photos.

  • Why Prince Harry and Prince William Won't Walk Together at Prince Philip's Funeral

    A statement from Buckingham Palace said that the family will not "be drawn into perceptions of drama" after revealing Prince Harry and Prince William will not walk together at Prince Philip's funeral.

  • John Stamos Reveals How He Feels About Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Never Appearing on Fuller House

    After having time to reflect on the Fuller House series finale, John Stamos shared how he really feels about Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen never returning as Michelle.

  • Prosecutors play disturbing video of George Floyd's final minutes as Derek Chauvin's murder trial opens

    The video, showing George Floyd dying as Derek Chauvin kneeled on him, was shown to jurors within minutes of the prosecution's opening argument.

  • Larry King's Estranged Wife Shawn Asks to Be Executor of His Estate amid Legal Battle over Will

    Shawn Southwick King initially contested Larry King's updated will back in February

  • 'Quit Like a Woman' author Holly Whitaker on why her book inspires celebs like Chrissy Teigen to stop drinking

    The founder of Tempest, a digital recovery platform, shares why her book resonates in Hollywood.

  • The #1 Reason Why You Need to Wash Organic Produce, New Report Says

    When you go to the grocery store to stock up on fresh fruits and veggies, which of the two do you often buy: conventional or organic?Organic foods often come at a premium price, so many Americans find conventional produce to be the most affordable and accessible option. While organic is often advertised as the better option of the two, a new report suggests that the label doesn't necessarily imply it's the safest option.RELATED: The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right NowThe Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), an agency that leads international efforts to end hunger, recently published a new report Organic Foods: Are They Safer that puts into question whether the organic label guarantees food safety.Why buy organic?As the abstract of the report points out that, in the eyes of consumers, organic agriculture is often viewed as a healthier, safer, and more environmentally conscious way of producing food. While this is most often the case, the FAO addresses one key piece of information that you may not think about."The 'organic' certification actually indicates products that are produced in accordance with certain standards throughout the production, handling, processing and marketing stages, and which aim at a different set of benefits: better incomes for small-scale farmers and increased food security, environmental benefits such as improved soil and water quality and biodiversity preservation, and improved animal welfare," as stated in the report. "Therefore, while organic agriculture may relate to a set of different improved practices, the term organic in and of itself is not a guarantee of food safety."From a holistic standpoint, organic is the better way to go, as this form of agriculture benefits both social and environmental aspects of food systems. However, as the report says, to say organic farms do not use pesticides is an inaccurate statement. Instead of potentially harmful, synthetic pesticides, organic agriculture instead relies on "crop rotations, composting, and biological pest control to maintain soil productivity, supply plant nutrients, and control insects, weeds, and other pests."This is still considered a step above conventional agriculture practices. The Environmental Working Group (EWG) recently released its Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce, which contains the Dirty Dozen list, aka the top 12 fruits and vegetables that contain the most pesticides. While the EWG says eating more fruits and vegetables—whether conventional or organic—is better than consuming less (and, instead, opting for processed foods), they still recommend buying organic if your wallet allows."It is also important to reduce your exposure to pesticides because pesticides have been linked to a variety of health harms, like cancer, hormone disruption, and damaging children's developing brains. Switching to organic produce is an effective way to reduce your pesticide exposure," Thomas Galligan, Ph.D., and EWG toxicologist recently told us.The main takeaway?Here's what you need to take away from this report: Continue to thoroughly rinse and scrub fruits and vegetables, no matter if they're organic or conventional. Just because a produce item has an organic label doesn't automatically mean the food is safe to eat without a proper wash, which often just requires your hands and warm water. The FDA provides seven helpful tips for cleaning fruits and vegetables so that you avoid ingesting bacteria that can lead to foodborne illness.For more, be sure to check out 15 Cleanest Foods on Grocery Store Shelves, According to an Expert.

  • See Nicole Kidman Transform Into Lucille Ball in First Photos From Being the Ricardos Set

    Nicole Kidman fabulously transformed into sitcom star Lucille Ball on the set of Aaron Sorkin's biopic Being the Ricardos, also starring Javier Bardem.

  • Prince Harry Reached Out To William, Charles, Beatrice, And Eugenie To Put Any "Disputes" On Hold

    He doesn't want any drama at Prince Philip's funeral.

  • Fans Think Chris Evans May Appear in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

    Will the new Cap meet the real Cap?

  • Alicia Keys Says She and Swizz Beatz Learned to 'Give Each Other Space' During the Pandemic

    Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of being named a global partner for Mercedes-Benz, the singer shared how her family has coped during the pandemic and after the tragic loss of DMX

  • Raul Castro confirms he's resigning, ending long era in Cuba

    Raul Castro said Friday he is resigning as head of Cuba’s Communist Party, ending an era of formal leadership by he and his brother Fidel Castro that began with the 1959 revolution. Castro didn’t say who he would endorse as his successor as first secretary of the Communist Party. The coronavirus pandemic, painful financial reforms and restrictions imposed by the Trump administration have battered the economy, which shrank 11% last year as a result of a collapse in tourism and remittances.

  • Sen. Rubio: Biden order over Russian threat 'opens up extraordinary powers'

    Florida Senator Marco Rubio on Biden's executive order over Russia security threat, and packing the Supreme Court.

  • Google Earth's biggest update in years adds free 3D timelapse videos

    Google Earth is getting its biggest update to the service since 2017. It's adding 3D timelapse videos that anyone can watch and download for free.