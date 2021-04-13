DMX's family warns of scams, rumors following his death

Late rapper DMX's family wants fans to be on alert.

"There have been a few rumors following our loved one, Earl Simmons', passing that we'd like to clear up," they said Monday in a widely circulated statement. "No one has bought Earl's masters. Additionally, we are not selling any merch or raising money for Earl's funeral. If anyone is requesting for money for his funeral please be aware the person is a scammer. We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements."

DMX died April 9. (Photo: Streeter Lecka/BIG3/Getty Images)

DMX died April 9, a week after suffering a heart attack that left him in a vegetative state. The death of the "Party Up (Up in Here)" and "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" artist, 50, prompted tributes from his friend Gabrielle Union, his co-star in the 2003 movie Cradle 2 the Grave; fellow rappers Snoop Dogg and Ice-T; singer Justin Bieber; director Ava DuVernay and many others. In one of them, Missy Elliott commented on his importance to other artists: "Even though you had battles you touched so many through your music and when you would pray so many people felt that," she tweeted. "This is heavy for the hiphop family but your legacy lives on & your spirit."

The misinformation that has swirled since DMX died includes the story that superstar moguls Jay-Z and Beyoncé are buying his masters for $10 million.

It's not surprising, given that even the event of his death was rumored to have happened hours before it actually did.

The family has promised since that day to notify his many fans of a memorial, but they are not raising money for it.

DMX's family includes his mother, Arnett Simmons, his siblings and 15 children.

