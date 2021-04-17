John Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, considered quitting music because of depression

John and T.J. Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, accept the Vocal Duo of the Year award, during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017. (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Just as the Brothers Osborne — siblings John and T.J. — were supposed to go into the studio to record their latest album, Skeletons, John was really struggling with depression.

"I remember calling our manager at the time, and I told him, I'm like, I mean, 'We can't go into the studio,'" John said in an interview that airs on this weekend's edition of CBS Sunday Morning and Monday's CBS This Morning. "'I don't know what’s wrong with me — I don't know why I'm not happy. I'm depressed. My anxiety is through the roof. I can't sleep. My ears are ringing.'"

T.J. recalled sensing that unhappiness, as the country music duo toured during that time.

"I remember we were on stage … I [would] just look at him and [could] tell he did not wanna be there, y'know?" T.J. said. "And that's when I was like, 'Wow, like, we need to go home now.'"

That's exactly what they did, canceling dates so John could seek help.

"And with a lot of therapy, a lot of self-help, a lot of love from my friends and family — I was able to kinda get to a better place so we can finish the album," John said. "But I — and this is the God's honest truth, going into this record, I considered quitting music … which is something I never in my life thought I would want to do."

T.J. also discussed some of the reaction he's received since February, when he revealed that he's gay.

"I've had an incredible amount of support," T.J. said. "And there's been some people saying some off-color things to me. But it was a lot, a lot less than I expected."

The album that came out of this period is nominated for Album of the Year, and the brothers are nominated for Duo of the Year, at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards, which air Sunday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment: