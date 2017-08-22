Welcome Jennifer Love Hewitt to Instagram

Jennifer Love Hewitt has embraced being a full-time mom lately, but now we can get a sneak peek at her busy life, thanks to Instagram.

The ’90s teen queen made her debut on the photo-sharing platform on Aug. 21. She announced it via Facebook and Twitter, writing, “Check out my BRAND NEW Instagram account here @jenniferlovehewitt Brand new posts, would love if you follow and like me! XO Love”

Twitter!! Check out my BRAND NEW Instagram account here @jenniferlovehewitt Brand new posts, would love if you follow and like me! XO Love — Jennifer Love Hewitt (@TheReal_Jlh) August 22, 2017

In less than 24 hours, Hewitt has racked up more than 200,000 followers, and she’s already shared a couple of posts.

Just like other celebs yesterday, Hewitt documented the solar eclipse. Even her dog got in on the fun with his own protective glasses.

The 38-year-old also dropped some inspiration with a quote from the Dalai Lama and a slideshow of food videos, including a glass of Chardonnay she calls #momjuice.

Hewitt has been keeping a low profile for a couple of years. She last appeared on CBS’s Criminal Minds before leaving the show in 2015 to raise her two children with her husband, actor Brian Hallisay. Her most recent red carpet appearance was at a press tour in 2014. Before her Instagram announcement on Monday, her last Twitter post was back in January. But the Party of Five actress has a little bit more presence on Facebook. She recently told her followers to check out a novel that her aunt Meredith Lee wrote, titled Shrouded .

So maybe we’ll get to see more Jennifer Love on Instagram? Perhaps even get some family pics? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

