Watch Macaulay Culkin Play a Crucified Kurt Cobain in Bizarre New Music Video

Singer-songwriter Father John Misty is known for skewering pop culture, and his new video for “Total Entertainment Forever” is a total head trip.

It features a bizarre virtual reality scene in which Macaulay Culkin plays Kurt Cobain. But it’s not a straight portrayal: First, Culkin is tortured via lashing and then is crucified by Misty himself (who, it should be noted, has two hooks for hands).

But wait, it gets weirder.

In a little nod to the politics of the day, Culkin is crowned the King of the Cucks — cuck being an offensive word commonly used by the “alt-right” or white nationalist movement. Next to him hangs two other notable figures: on his right, a sax-playing Bill Clinton; on his left, Jon Arbuckle. Yes, Jon Arbuckle, the human caretaker made famous in the Garfield comic strip.

If that seems random to you — or, at least, more random than the rest of the video — director Adam Green told Pitchfork that Father John Misty insisted on having Arbuckle on a cross, although he provided no reason.

Green also noted that the video was shot in Culkin’s New York City apartment. Watch the whole thing here:

Aretha Franklin is going in on Dionne Warwick:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity:

•Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Are Busting Out of Their Bikinis in Mexico

•It’s Been 15 Years Since We Lost Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes

•The Rock Communes With Nature at His Virginia Farm (or Tries To)