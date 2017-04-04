Watch Kendall Jenner’s Weird New Pepsi Ad

Is Kendall Jenner the choice of a new generation?

Pepsi certainly thinks so. The soft drink brand chose the 21-year-old model and reality star for its new ads. And they’re very different from the famous commercial that model Cindy Crawford did for the company in 1992.

In this one, Jenner, who’s glammed up in a blond wig for a photo shoot on a city street, sees that protests in the name of peace, love, and, uh, conversation are going on around her. The peer pressure eventually gets to Kendall and she pulls off her fake hair, wipes away her (presumably) Estée Lauder lipstick, and offers a cop a Pepsi as the crowd cheers. By the end of the commercial, Jenner is leading the charge of a racially diverse group of young people in a walk down the street as the audience is told to “live bolder, live louder, live for now.”

Jenner endorsed Hillary Clinton for president last year. She also promoted Rock the Vote, posing as the iconic Rosie the Riveter.





Equality. The only way to get it is to vote. Join me & register w/ @RockTheVote at https://t.co/YhdhrVgE0E pic.twitter.com/aaC1JgSDnv — Kendall (@KendallJenner) February 9, 2016





But she’s known much more for leading fashion trends than protests. On Friday, for instance, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped out wearing what’s being called “invisible jeans.” See? The ankles and the tops of the jeans were fully visible, but we had to trust that the middle of the jeans were there … somewhere.

Please, no one follow her on this one.





