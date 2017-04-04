Alec Baldwin’s Wife, Hilaria, Defends Him as His Memoir Is Released

Hilaria Baldwin knows what you’re thinking.

The yoga-loving wife of actor Alec Baldwin knows that her husband has a rap for being … outspoken. He has ranted. He’s been kicked off a plane and maybe fired (at the very least suspended) from a cable news show for hurling an anti-gay slur against a paparazzo. Oh, and there’s that infamous voicemail he left for daughter Ireland Baldwin.

So, yeah, Hilaria knows what you’re expecting of her husband as his memoir, Nevertheless, hits bookshelves today. And like any wife, she wants to be supportive, something she attempted to do with a sweet Instagram post.





In it, she explained that her hubby — and the father of her three young kids, Carmen, Rafael, and Leonardo — is often misunderstood because of his passion.

“My husband’s book comes it today … I hope you enjoy it,” she captioned a slideshow of her words. “Here are my thoughts and insights into this man we all love.”

“He is very passionate,” she wrote. “This gives him charm, makes him exciting, and is one of the reasons he has been so welcome and popular for your entertainment for over 30 years. But passionate people are often misunderstood. They mean things in the moment, and they mean them so strongly. … They often say things without thinking how they can be twisted or misinterpreted by the audience. Their fuel is pure and genuine storytelling.”

She encouraged people to listen to what Alec is saying, but consider it carefully.

“Read his memoir, knowing that he means what he says, but he uses words more strongly than maybe you do,” she wrote.

Finally, she added a line that would surely make him blush. (Does Alec Baldwin blush?)

“My husband is worth getting to know … see his beauty and his light. Read his tale and look no further,” Hilaria wrote. “He sees the world through a prism — so many differently [sic] colors and stories to paint. It is definitely always exciting.”

Alec himself showed his more compassionate side Monday as he explained the effect that the voicemail incident, in which he called his then 11-year-old daughter Ireland a “rude, thoughtless little pig,” has had on the model.

“My daughter — that’s hurt her in a permanent way,” he said on Good Morning America.

“It’s thrown in your face every day,” the Boss Baby star, 59, continued. “There are people who admonish me, or attack me, and use that as a constant spearhead to do that. It’s a scab that never heals because it’s been picked at all the time by so many people.”

Still, don’t worry, because Alec will show some of his passion in the pages of his new tome. He is apparently not a big fan of Harrison Ford.





