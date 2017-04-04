Beyoncé and Jay Z’s Love Story as Told Through Their Songs

Happy Beyoncé and Jay Z Day! Tuesday marks the superstar couple’s ninth wedding anniversary, and their love story has been a fascinating one to say the least.

Queen Bey and Jay — who have twins on the way — have been together for more than 15 years, and both the public and the media have always salivated for details about their relationship. Being the dominant artists they are, Beyoncé, 35, and Jay Z, 47, typically hint about what’s going on in their personal lives through their music, as the private couple rarely does press.

Take a look at the various stages of Beyoncé and Jay Z’s relationship over the years as told by music’s king and queen.

“’03 Bonnie & Clyde”

Beyoncé met Jay Z when she was 18, but the two didn’t rush into a relationship. “We were friends first for a year and a half before we went on any dates,” the “Formation” singer told Oprah Winfrey. “We were on the phone for a year and a half, and that foundation is so important for a relationship. Just to have someone who you just like is so important, and someone [who] is honest.”

The “Big Pimpin’” rapper admittedly had to woo the Destiny’s Child singer (“She’s a charming Southern girl, you know; she’s not impressed,” he confessed to Vanity Fair) and was ultimately successful. It wasn’t until they dropped their 2002 hit “’03 Bonnie & Clyde” that relationship rumors swirled, but little did people know they were already each other’s ride or die person in real life.

“Crazy in Love”

The power couple teamed up again for “Crazy in Love” and made their red carpet debut at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards. Behind the scenes, they were just that… crazy in love. Jay Z and Beyoncé never admitted that they were dating but would attend events together and let their actions do the talking without saying a word. That’s a rule they’ve continued to follow during their many years together.

“Trouble”

Jay and Bey’s high-profile romance wasn’t without its challenges. On the 2006 track “Resentment,” Beyoncé hinted at infidelity with lines like, “Loving you was easy once upon a time / But now my suspicions of you have multiplied … I know she was attractive, but I was here first / Been ridin’ with you for six years.”

A few months later, Jay Z also referenced relationship troubles on “Lost One,” rapping, “I don’t think it’s meant to be, B/ But she loves her work more than she does me . / And honestly, at 23 / I would probably love my work more than I did she.”

“Halo”

The couple persevered and blessed the world with their divine union, tying the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 4, 2008. Reluctant to divulge too many details, Beyoncé told Essence that they both wanted to keep their relationship private. “What Jay and I have is real,” she explained. “It’s not about interviews or getting the right photo op. It’s real.”

She added, “[Not speaking] controls your brand. It controls what you want to put out there and kind of forces people to talk about what you want them to talk about.”

“Run This Town”

The couple continued to be unstoppable after tying the knot, as Beyoncé even performed at President Barack Obama’s first inauguration. You know you’ve made it when you’re BFFs with the first family.

“Blue”

In 2010, Beyoncé took a hiatus from her busy career, and the industry buzzed that she and Jay were expecting their first child. Two years later, the singer revealed that she had had a miscarriage during this time, calling it “one of the hardest things I’ve been through.” Several months later, Beyoncé was pregnant again. In January 2012, she gave birth to their first child, daughter Blue Ivy.