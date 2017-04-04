Anne Hathaway Talks About ‘Everyone’ Hating Her

Four years ago, it seemed like everyone online “hated” Anne Hathaway. This was during the time that she won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her role in Les Misérables. And for what reason did they “hate” her? Who honestly knows, but regardless, people didn’t see her as human.

The A-list actress recently told Jezebel about what it’s like being cyberbullied, and said the topic everybody hates Anne Hathaway, “comes up in every interview [she] does.” But it now seems as though Anne has done a lot of soul searching and has come to a place of peace. She said, “how the world feels about me has nothing to do with me. How other people treat me has nothing to do with me. But if anything that anybody said resonated with me as something I’d like to work on for myself, I took it like that.”

Anne also opened up about the time she shared a photo of her son on Instagram.





“I decided to post a shot of the back of his head, and almost as soon as I’d done it, I wished that I hadn’t. I felt like I had broken some kind of a seal in inviting people into my life.”

Anne will be playing Gloria In the upcoming film Colossal, Anne will be portraying a character named Gloria, an Internet writer, an interesting bit of casting given her aversion to the world online. But Anne said that “I thought it could be a positive overlap given my history with that aspect of her life. … It resonated on several levels.”

Tyra Banks’s apartment is for sale and will cost you $17.5 million:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: