Mel B Gets Restraining Order Against Stephen Belafonte, Accuses Him of Physical Abuse, Sexual Extortion, and Impregnating Their Nanny: Report

Mel B is seeking protection from her soon-to-be ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

The America’s Got Talent judge, 41, filed for a restraining order Monday against the director, also 41, claiming extensive allegations of physical abuse, according to TMZ. She also alleges that her husband, whom she married in 2007, coerced her into threesomes with other women and is threatening to sell the tapes, which were recorded without her knowledge. She goes on to say that he got their nanny pregnant In the papers, and that she’s requesting he vacate their home and stay away from her and her three children. (They have one daughter together, Madison Brown Belafonte, 5.)

The one-time Spice Girl’s declaration in the filing paints a picture of a long history of physical abuse. One of the early dates was in November 2007, the night of her Dancing With the Stars finale. She said that as she was prepping for the show at her house, Belafonte tried to choke her and threw her to the floor. The singer, whose full name is Melanie Brown, says that was the abuse pattern — when she achieved a professional success, he would “beat me down to let me know he was in charge,” according to the report.

Mel with Belafonte at the "Dancing With The Stars" finale afterparty in 2007. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Belafonte has said he was “shocked at those allegations. I think someone’s trying to set me up to look like a bad guy.” He also cast aspersions on some of the details of the claims, especially an incident that brought Usher’s name into the mix. In July 2012, Mel was going to tape an X Factor segment with the R&B singer and that sent Belafonte into a rage, she claims. He reportedly punched her in the face, splitting her lip. And even though she has yet to film the bit with Usher, he yelled at her for deciding to “flirt with and f*** Usher.” Belafonte is on camera with TMZ saying that Usher wasn’t on the show “so how’s that possible.”

Mel was also punched by Belafonte in August 2012 — the day after she performed at the closing ceremonies for the London Olympics — she says. He later forced her to tweet that she injured herself by running on 7-inch Christian Louboutin heels.

Running in 7 inch louboutin no good!! I'm wearing prauge on my face!!! http://t.co/ofSSXZ4z — Melanie Brown (@OfficialMelB) August 17, 2012





Mel sporting a bandage on Aug. 19, 2012, after her "fall." (Photo: Splash News)