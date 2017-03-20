Mel B Files for Divorce From Husband Stephen Belafonte After Nearly 10 Years of Marriage

Mel B and her husband have called it quits.

Just months shy of their 10-year anniversary, the Spice Girls alum filed for divorce from husband Stephen Belafonte on Monday, according to court documents obtained by ET.

In the filing, Mel B -- real name: Melanie Brown -- lists the couple's separation date as Dec. 28, 2016, which is interesting given that just last month, the 41-year-old singer took to Instagram to gush about her now-ex following their nearly ten years together.

MORE: Mel B Gushes Over Husband Stephen Belafonte After Nearly 10 Years of Marriage: 'You Are My World'

"My baby boo @stephenthinks11 we have been through everything that would normally tear couples apart and we have come out on the other side stronger, you loved me before I even new how to really love myself, you are my world honey," Brown captioned the pic.

Brown and Belafonte secretly married in Las Vegas on June 6, 2007, and have one daughter together: 5-year old Madison

WATCH: Mel B Pays Tribute To Her Late Father

Related Articles