Tyra Banks’s 1-Year-Old Son Can Already Smize

On Father's Day, the world finally met Tyra Banks' son, York Banks Asla. York's dad, and Tyra's boyfriend, is photographer Erik Asla.





The one and only photo of little York has people asking the important question, is he already smizing? (Personally, I think it seems more like a blue steel.) Smizing, of course, is an important part of the Tyra Banks vernacular, meaning smiling with your eyes.

She recently appeared on NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers to explain her son’s natural look. Tyra said, “I am not a stage mom. I don’t want you to think that I’m saying, ‘You ain’t gonna get no peas and carrots if you don’t smize!’ He has that natural thing; I had it when I was young too… ‘Hello! I’m smizing.’”

Tyra explained that it wasn’t her original plan to post a picture of York, but the paparazzi forced her hand. Tyra and York were leaving a restaurant, and as they were leaving, the paparazzi started taking their pictures. As Tyra explained, “I’m trying to hide him with a blanket. I pull over to the gas station after they get the shot, I text his dad, and I’m like, ‘I’ve got to put this picture out before the paparazzi. I don’t want them to make money off our child and have the first picture.’ So, I post the damn picture.”

Tyra went on to say that she has a little regret about the post: “The next day, there ain’t no paparazzi pictures, ’cause mama knew how to hide that camera. She’s a supermodel for a reason! And so now his picture is out there, and I didn’t need it to be!”

