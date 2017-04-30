Tom Jones's Animal Print-Crazy Beverly Hills Estate Is for Sale for $8M

Grammy-winning singer Tom Jones is selling his Beverly Hills home of nearly 20 years for $8 million. The property is located in the guard-gated Mulholland Estates in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 8,146-square-foot Mediterranean villa has 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. The home was purchased by the crooner in 1998. Jones listed the house for sale nearly a year after the death of his wife, Lady Linda Woodward, to whom he had been married for 60 years.

Known for his hit “What’s New Pussycat?,” Jones love for all things feline is evident in the decor.

Leopard-print designs are an ongoing theme throughout the extravagant estate, and tribal and safari-inspired motif is also ubiquitous.

A double-height foyer is lit by a massive skylight above, while an elegantly curved staircase and inlaid travertine floors give way to polished hardwoods that run throughout main floor living.

The second floor features three guest bedrooms with walk-in closets and en suite bathrooms, while the master bedroom suite includes a sitting area with fireplace, two bathrooms, and two walk-in dressing rooms. The home even includes an elevator that services all floors of the residence.

An eat-in kitchen offers high-end designer appliances, black-granite countertops, Shaker-style cabinetry, and a doublewide center island.