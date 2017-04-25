Tom Hardy Is a Real-Life Action Hero After Catching Thief





This might be a case of life imitating art. According to an eyewitness account in the U.K.’s the Sun, Hollywood hunk Tom Hardy single-handedly caught a thief after an action-movie-style chase in London. The 39-year-old Batman villain ran after a crook who crashed a stolen moped into a Mercedes and fled.

Hardy allegedly vaulted over walls as he chased down the thief until he finally caught him by grabbing his neck. Like a pro, the star then hauled the man to a nearby bus stop and proceeded to pat him down, checking for hidden weapons. Like a movie star, once the deed was done, Hardy announced, “I caught the c***.” How … cinematic.

“It was mental — like he’d switched to superhero mode in an action movie,” recalled 22-year-old Arun Pullen, who witnessed the heroic feat. “Two boys on the nicked moped had jumped a red light and smashed into a car.” One of the boys was apprehended within moments, but the other made a run for it. “Tom must have been walking down the road. He went off like a shot in pursuit and looked furious. If the kid had been dumb enough to resist, I reckon Tom would have given him a good hiding.”

Tom Hardy seems to have just done his morning workout before the incident on April 24.

When Pullen asked Hardy what happened, the Taboo star said he’d chased the kid through Pullen’s back garden and caught him around the block. “The route was like an assault course,” the witness added.

It seemed that that crook was surprised by this turn of events. “The kid looked wrecked and in shock,” Pullen added. “Tom Hardy’s clearly not a man you’d mess with. I think he even checked the kid’s ID before cops took over.” According to the witness, Hardy told onlookers, “This little s*** nicked something and now he’s got himself a ­broken leg.”

Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of theft and taking a vehicle without consent. Hardy’s camp has yet to comment on the incident — but it seems that Hardy can speak for himself.

