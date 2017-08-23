From three-ways to boob jiggles: the VMAs most uncomfortable moments

The 2017 MTV VMAs are taking place Sunday, Aug. 27, and we’re sure there are bound to be some crazy moments that will live on in history. Since the first show in 1984, the VMAs have produced not only some of the biggest pop culture moments but also some of the most awkward, squirm-in-your-seat, can’t-look-away moments.

In 2003, the world freaked out when Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the VMAs. Britney Spears’s manager Larry Rudolph talked to Billboard about the famous kiss seen round the world. He said that Madonna had been very rigorous about rehearsal schedules, and after the performance, Madonna ran up to him and said, “You see, Larry? It was all worth it.”

Britney Spears and Madonna kissing at MTVs VMAs. (Photo: Getty Images) More

There was also the time in 1999 that Diana Ross jiggled Lil’ Kim’s exposed breast. The show’s executive producer, Salli Frattini, said, “Diana Ross did something that most people wanted to do.” Lil’ Kim herself talked about the memorable moment, saying that it was “more of a friendly” situation.

Diana Ross jiggles Lil’ Kim’s boob at the 1999 MTV VMAs. More

And how could anyone forget the time that Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift after she won the award for Best Female Video at the 2009 VMAs. Former MTV chief Van Toffler told the Hollywood Reporter that after the incident, “I ran out of the truck to see that everything was all right, and Taylor and her mom were crying hysterically. Then I went backstage, and Beyoncé was crying too.”

Kanye West and Taylor Swift at he 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. (Photo: Getty Images) More

