Taran Killam Says Donald Trump ‘Struggled To Read’ When He Hosted SNL

Donald Trump is taking hits this week, even before this week’s episode of SNL. And surprisingly, Alec Baldwin is not to blame — actor Taran Killam has entered the fray. The SNL alum impersonated Trump during his tenure at the show:

He spoke to Brooklyn Magazine about Trump guest hosting the show in 2015. “It was not fun … it felt like a move for ratings from both sides.” Killam said that Trump “struggled to read” at the table read, and “didn’t get the jokes, really.” He summed it up with, “The president is a moron.”

This echoes sentiments of current SNL cast member Pete Davidson, who made similar comments soon after Trump appeared on SNL. Davidson told Opie Radio, “He doesn’t really know how to read.” Killam rounded out his thoughts on Trump by saying, “What you see is what you get with him, really. … He’s just a man who seems to be powered by bluster.”

