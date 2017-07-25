T.J. Miller Clarifies Controversial Comment About Women in Comedy

Comedian T.J. Miller found himself under fire after an interview he did with Vulture. He said about women, “They’re taught to suppress their sense of humor during their formative years.” The interview prefaced the quote saying it was Miller’s explanation as to why women aren’t as funny as men.

Predictably, the statement caught on fire on social media. Yesterday Miller took to Twitter to defend himself, calling the furor “click bait.” He responded by saying he is very much a feminist and that his quote was taken out of context.

To be real, I'm getting used as click bait a lot. It's becoming frustrating that if I confuse interviewers they trash me. I DO NOT LIKE IT. https://t.co/qaQSbRY02P — t.j. miller (@nottjmiller) July 24, 2017





Okay, I guess everyone and their parents missed the point–#feminist

SOCIETY depresses humor in women bc it is a sign of intelligence. — t.j. miller (@nottjmiller) July 24, 2017





“Don’t get it twisted. The world gets better the more we empower our literal better half. Women ARE FUNNY, against odds that men don’t face,” he further tweeted.

Miller recently left the HBO show Silicon Valley, in which he played Erlich Bachman, saying his departure “felt like a breakup.” Miller will next star as the voice for the lead character in The Emoji Movie.

