Susan Sarandon Flashes Cleavage in Cannes: Then and Now

Her feelings about Hillary Clinton aside, some things never change for Susan Sarandon.

The actress is at the Cannes Film Festival this week — as part of her spokesmanship with makeup giant L’Oréal — and has been flaunting her cleavage all over the red carpet (as she is wont to do). The perennially sexy star wore a low-cut green velvet gown to the opening festivities, putting her ample assets on display as she posed with other head-turners, including Julianne Moore, Bella Hadid, and Elle Fanning.

Sarandon has nothing to prove yet she still did, and that was that she’s still gorgeous and sexy as ever at age 70. We were especially reminded of it when she later posted a throwback photo of herself soon after. It was taken nearly 40 years ago — in 1978 — at Cannes. The Thelma & Louise star is sitting on a balcony with water behind her. While on her bottom she wore some leisurewear (including New Balance sneakers), up top the ageless beauty wore a black blazer with nothing under it.

A lot of skin was on display.

However, this pic definitely isn’t as controversial as her #TBT last week. Sarandon posted two photos of Hillary Clinton from 2000 “when we were on the same page.” Obviously, the post was just to needle Clinton supporters, including some who have pointed a finger at Sarandon, a Bernie Sanders supporter who wouldn’t get behind Clinton, for having a part in Donald Trump’s victory. (She stands firmly behind her political views.)

Sarandon has been doing things on her own terms — whether it was in 1978, today, or last week.





