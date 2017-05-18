Bella Hadid Has Wardrobe Malfunction, Hangs With Emily Ratajkowski at the Cannes Film Festival

It happens to the best of celebrities, and it happened to model Bella Hadid on Wednesday’s red carpet for the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival. The 20-year-old model had a wardrobe malfunction. Gasp!

So, yes, her gorgeous, strapless gown by Alexandre Vauthier with the super high split came open a little too far at one point, but she shouldn’t worry about it. Most eyes were probably on the jewelry she was also wearing. She accessorized with a huge Bulgari necklace (180 carats of sapphire, per People) that brings to mind the Heart of the Ocean necklace from Titanic.

View photos Bella Hadid accidentally flashed her undies. (Photo: Gigi Iorio/Splash News) More

Still, if Hadid was upset, at least she had fellow model Emily Ratajkowski, wearing a similar dress from Twin Set by Simona Barbieri, on the red carpet with her. The friends greeted each other at the event, and took plenty of photos before and after.

Hadid gave a peek at her glam squad prepping her for her big moment as she sipped on champagne.





Ratajkowski, 25, documented the ladies in what appears to be the moment before they stepped in front of the paparazzi in a post she shared. Think they picked out their gowns together?





After their big night, the women did what models do at Cannes — they took photos with yet another model, Hailey Baldwin.





They also made videos of themselves dancing.





It’s kinda their job.





