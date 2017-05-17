Jennifer Lawrence Laughs Off Stripper Pole Video: ‘I’m Not Going to Apologize, I Had a Blast’

Jennifer Lawrence has seen personal photos of herself — in which she was nude and in private, sexual situations — splashed across the Internet. So do you think she’s crying over her so-called “stripper pole romp” in Austria that tabloid Radar Online posted? Spoiler: No.

Hours after the website published video, taken on April 27, of Lawrence “cutting loose like a low-rent gogo dancer in a Euro-trash strip club” (who writes this stuff?) in which she, according to the story, “takes off her top, grinds on a hunk, and spanks her own behind,” the Oscar winner laughed off the story in true J.Law style.

“Look, Nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet,” Lawrence wrote on Facebook Wednesday. “It was one of my best friend’s birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I’m not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night.”

As for the part of the story that claimed Lawrence, who was reportedly drunk for the romp, was “only wearing a bra” for some of the “scandalous dancing” at the Beverly Hills Club in Vienna, she had a PS.

“That’s not a bra,” she added. “It’s an Alexander Wang top and I’m not gonna lie, I think my dancings pretty good. Even with no core strength.”

For the record, Lawrence did not address the claim in the report that “she kissed one guy, and even started dry-humping him.” The actress, who is filming Red Sparrow in Austria, has been dating Darren Aronofsky since last year.

But, again, Lawrence has been through much, much, much worse than this. (Did we say much?) The Kentucky native was one of the female celebs who had personal photos hacked from Apple and Google accounts between 2012 and 2014. The pics began appearing online in September 2014 in an incident later known as “the Fappening” and “Celebgate.” A Pennsylvania man was convicted for illegally accessing more than 100 accounts; Lawrence called the photo leak a “sex crime.”

So come at her with something better than dancing drunk on a stripper pole in a public place, ya hear?





