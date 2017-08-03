Special Delivery! Emmy Rossum Hands Out Hundreds of Cookies to Patient ‘Shameless’ Fans in Rainy Chicago

It looks as if some of Emmy Rossum’s bigger Shameless paychecks are going to … mouthwatering treats for her fans.

While shooting Season 8 of the Showtime drama on location in Chicago on Wednesday, the Golden Globe-nominated actress, 30, decided to give the mass of people who had lined up behind barricades to watch the production a tasty treat. So she got a box of 100 cookies from Insomnia Cookies — the chain bakery that sells warm cookies until the wee hours — and handed them out to the “patient” fans.





Only the newlywed actress “underestimated” the crowd count — incorrectly estimating crowd size seems to be a thing this year — and ran out before giving everyone their sugar fix. While she was disappointed, as you may be able to tell from her face, Twitter saved the day.

When you order 100 @insomniacookies cookies for patiently waiting fans but you run out bc you way underestimated how many ppl were there!!! pic.twitter.com/Sa0zKHN3RL — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) August 2, 2017





The cookie company saw her tweet about running out, and they synced up to deliver 200 more cookies to the set.

Wow!!! Thank you!!! You can send 200 cookies to the address I'll dm you!!! https://t.co/UdkniD89Yi — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) August 2, 2017





The treats were made fresh and sent over, but it took some time.

Cookie update. They are baking now and will be over shortly!!! — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) August 2, 2017





And the weather didn’t cooperate.

It better not rain before these cookies show up!!!! ☔ — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) August 2, 2017





But the outcome was good, Rossum reported some five hours later. It left her with warm fuzzies about the show’s loyal Chi-Town following.

Hundreds of you stood in the rain for HOURS just to get a selfie & a . We love you so much. It's why we make the show!!! Thank you, Chicago — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) August 3, 2017





Rossum, who plays Fiona Gallagher on the ensemble series that also stars William H. Macy, made headlines last year when she had a contract dispute with Warner Bros. over her salary. Despite being the de facto lead — she’s the matriarch of the dysfunctional, foul-mouthed fam — Macy was pulling in bigger paychecks. It was ultimately resolved last December, and she was happy with the outcome.

Playing Fiona Gallagher has been one of the great privileges of my life. I'm so happy to continue w my SHAMELESS family!Back to work in May! — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) December 14, 2016





Her fans are too — especially the ones in Chicago last night.





