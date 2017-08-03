    Special Delivery! Emmy Rossum Hands Out Hundreds of Cookies to Patient ‘Shameless’ Fans in Rainy Chicago

    It looks as if some of Emmy Rossum’s bigger Shameless paychecks are going to … mouthwatering treats for her fans.

    While shooting Season 8 of the Showtime drama on location in Chicago on Wednesday, the Golden Globe-nominated actress, 30, decided to give the mass of people who had lined up behind barricades to watch the production a tasty treat. So she got a box of 100 cookies from Insomnia Cookies — the chain bakery that sells warm cookies until the wee hours — and handed them out to the “patient” fans.


    Only the newlywed actress “underestimated” the crowd count — incorrectly estimating crowd size seems to be a thing this year — and ran out before giving everyone their sugar fix. While she was disappointed, as you may be able to tell from her face, Twitter saved the day.


    The cookie company saw her tweet about running out, and they synced up to deliver 200 more cookies to the set.


    The treats were made fresh and sent over, but it took some time.


    And the weather didn’t cooperate.


    But the outcome was good, Rossum reported some five hours later. It left her with warm fuzzies about the show’s loyal Chi-Town following.


    Rossum, who plays Fiona Gallagher on the ensemble series that also stars William H. Macy, made headlines last year when she had a contract dispute with Warner Bros. over her salary. Despite being the de facto lead — she’s the matriarch of the dysfunctional, foul-mouthed fam — Macy was pulling in bigger paychecks. It was ultimately resolved last December, and she was happy with the outcome.


    Her fans are too — especially the ones in Chicago last night.


