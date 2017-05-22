Selena Gomez Bought a New Los Angeles Home for Only $2.25M

Singer and actress Selena Gomez just dropped more than $2M on a new Studio City home. The modest-looking house was built in 1951 and has been fully remodeled. It includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The home is 3,188 square feet with a spacious front porch. The great room offers vaulted ceilings, plenty of airy space, and two fireplaces for those cold L.A. nights. The center of the residence is the gourmet kitchen, with top-of-the-line appliances.

The master suite is more modest than expected for a Hollywood starlet. There are two good-size additional bedrooms for any of Selena’s guests.

The lush backyard features a swimming pool and spa perfect for any weekend with the Weeknd.

The backyard also includes a built-in barbecue area, fruit trees, and vegetable beds you could totally use for farm-to-table meals.

This isn’t Selena’s first L.A. residence. In 2011, she sold her starter home in Tarzana to then-couple Iggy Azalea and Nick Young.

And in 2016, rapper French Montana bought Gomez’s Hidden Hills mansion for $3.3 million.

It’s unclear why Selena is downgrading homes, but given her track record, don’t expect her to stay there for long.

