Rupert Sanders on Affair With Kristen Stewart: ‘Everyone Makes Mistakes’

Fans of Twilight couple Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were pretty upset in 2012, when photos were published showing her and Rupert Sanders, the director of her movie Snow White and the Huntsman, kissing. But, of course, those directly involved had it much worse.

Nearly five years later, Sanders is speaking out about what he learned from that difficult time after the photos were published in Us Weekly.

“You never know what’s coming in life,” Sanders, who’s now 46 and promoting his latest movie, Scarlett Johansson’s Ghost in the Shell, told Metro. “Around every corner there’s something unexpected, and that’s life. You just have to brush yourself off and continue moving forward the best you can. Everyone makes mistakes. I am bound to make more mistakes, and I wouldn’t expect my life to be exciting if I didn’t.”

At the time that the photos were released, Sanders had been married to model Liberty Ross for about a decade and they already had their two children. “I love them with all my heart,” he said in a quickly issued apology. “I am praying that we can get through this together.”

Evidently, they couldn’t, and Ross filed for divorce in January 2013. She married music producer Jimmy Iovine in 2016.

Stewart, who was just 21 at the time, issued an apology too.

“I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I’ve caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected,” she said. “This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him. I love him. I’m so sorry.”

Sadly, Stewart and Pattinson went their separate ways by 2013, although that’s more likely due to their age than the infamous photos. Stewart has since moved on to dating model Stella Maxwell, while Pattinson’s engaged to musician FKA twigs.

The actress reflected on the tough times she faced around the time of the Sanders affair in a July 2015 interview with Marie Claire. “I lit my universe on fire and watched it burn,” she said. “Speaking very candidly, it was a really traumatic period in my early 20s that kick-started something in me that was a bit more feral.”

Stewart and Sanders have yet to work together again, and neither worked on the sequel to their big-budget movie, but they’re both still very much working.

“If you took people off the table for a momentary lapse,” Sanders said, “there would be no one making art.”

And very few juicy celeb memoirs.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: