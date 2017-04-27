Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards Lists NYC Penthouse for $12.23M

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards and his wife, Patti Hansen, are relisting their NYC penthouse for $12.23 million. The duplex is located at 1 Fifth Avenue in lower Manhattan.

The rock legend and his supermodel wife purchased the property in 2014 for $10.5 million, but apparently didn’t get any satisfaction from it. The 2,700-square-foot space was designed by Joe Serrins and combined three units to form the four-bedroom, four-bathroom contemporary apartment.

The main-floor master bedroom suite features a bank of open bookshelves, two spacious walk-in closets, and a gray-marble-floored bathroom with a glass-fronted steam shower.

Three setback terraces flank a 47-foot expanse of living, dining, and entertainment space with unrestricted views of Greenwich Village and the lower Manhattan skyline.

According to Sotheby’s International Realty: “An open staircase with leather wrapped bronze handrail leads to the upper level with two winged bedrooms, both of which have en-suite bathrooms. Between the bedrooms is a very large sitting area with open private city views. The apartment’s meticulous renovations also include Lutron lighting, central AC with an air purifying system and a fully integrated Sonos sound system. Additionally, a full laundry room and separate utility closet combine to create a true sense of home.”

Previous famous tenants of the building include Blythe Danner, Jessica Lange, and Sam Shepard.

