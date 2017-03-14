Rob Kardashian Promotes Ex Blac Chyna’s Cosmetics Line

Messy splits are always harmful to a child caught in the middle, so it’s always a blessing when exes can at least keep it civil. But for the Kardashians, a family that makes their living selling themselves, that means more than just being cordial at family events and not speaking badly of your former flame in front of the kid; it also means pushing one another’s products.

Rob Kardashian did just that Monday when he posted a commercial for Lashed Cosmetics, Blac Chyna’s makeup line, to Instagram. The ad prompted some observers to draw comparisons to a clip that Rob’s younger sister Kylie Jenner dropped last year to promote her own Kylie Cosmetics, but Rob didn’t mention any of that, instead using the same generic caption Chyna posted.





Rob and Chyna went their separate ways earlier this year after a whirlwind on-again, off-again romance (and drama!) that included plenty of family squabbles, an engagement, and the arrival of an adorable baby girl, Dream. Some of his family members didn’t get along with her — for starters, she has a son with Kylie’s boyfriend, Tyga, and her best friend, Amber Rose, used to date Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West — and the entire relationship moved much faster than everyone wanted.

Since the breakup, Rob — who turns 30 on March 17 — is reportedly having a difficult time. He’s continued to share sweet pics of Dream, although her mom is usually not pictured.

Chyna shared a video six weeks ago of Rob giving their daughter a kiss, but she is definitely due to give his Arthur George sock line some love.





After all, that’s how this family rolls.





