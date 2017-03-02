Rob Kardashian Is ‘Never Alone’ with Baby Dream and Neglecting His Health After Blac Chyna Split: Source

Rob Kardashian‘s family is “very concerned” about the reality star in the wake of his split from Blac Chyna, a source tells PEOPLE.

PEOPLE confirmed last month that two had called off their engagement, and according to the insider, Kardashian, 29, has been “a mess” ever since.

“He is spending time with Dream, but never alone,” says the source of Kardashian and his daughter Dream, whom he welcomed with Chyna in November.

“He is not in a state to care for her by himself,” adds the source.

According to the source, Kardashian, who has struggled with depression and weight gain in recent years, remains “very unhealthy — both physically and emotionally.”

“He isn’t taking care of himself. He eats junk and doesn’t exercise,” says the source, adding that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star isn’t taking the appropriate measures to manage his type 2 diabetes.

The star was hospitalized in December 2015 and subsequently diagnosed with the chronic condition. In December 2016, he was hospitalized yet again for diabetes-related symptoms. The source reveals there are still “many concerns” about his diabetes struggle.

According to the insider, Kardashian’s downward spiral is tied to his split from Chyna, 28.

“He has had a very difficult time since splitting from Chyna,” says the source. “As much as they fought, Chyna has been the only one to keep him in check.”

“Rob’s family hasn’t been able to get through to him and get him to change,” continues the source. “Without Chyna in his life, things are not going well for Rob.”

On Wednesday, Kardashian took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post about Dream, 16 weeks, before their father-daughter time together came to an end.

“Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl … she is smiling at me,” he captioned a photo of the two. “U see how she looking at her daddy. I literally can’t get enough of this girl. I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy … about to miss her so much. Love you baby Dream.”