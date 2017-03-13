Blac Chyna and Baby Dream Rock Matching Swimsuits at Amber Rose’s House

Pool party! Blac Chyna and Amber Rose had a glam girls day on Sunday, goofing off at the pool with Chyna's baby daughter, Dream.



"Sunday funday at Muva house," Chyna captioned a shot of herself and Rose posing in their swimsuits by the pool.

The reality star rocked a striped blue bikini while Rose sported a cherry red one-piece. Chyna also shared a solo shot, leaning back in the sun and flashing a little underboob.

Chyna was treated to a relaxing massage, posting a video of the moment on Snapchat.



The mother of two posed with her baby girl, Dream, who donned a matching blue two-piece and a wide-brimmed white hat.

Though Chyna and her fiancé, Rob Kardashian, recently split, Rob also shared a photo of their daughter being held up by Chyna in a pink printed dress.



The proud dad can't stop gushing about his little girl.

"I LOVE THIS WOMAN :) I will never tell her no," Rob captioned a recent shot of Dream.

