Relive Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba, and Daniel Craig's Sexy Ads for National Beer Day

April 7th is National Beer Day, and nothing celebrates cold brews like the sexy ads used to sell them and the celebrities they use to seduce customers.

In 2002, a pre-Modern Family Sofía Vergara sported a bikini for Miller Lite. Since then, we’ve seen everything from Pamela Anderson’s pillow fight:

And Jessica Alba’s showstopping “Sure” for Tiger Beer:

Which led Anna Kendrick to wonder if she fit the bill when she landed a spot for Newcastle:

And these ads include man candy too: Daniel Craig saved Heineken as James Bond:

So channel your favorite celebrity when you celebrate today!

