Priyanka Chopra Slammed for Sharing Selfies From Berlin’s Holocaust Memorial

Baywatch star Priyanka Chopra documented her trip to promote the movie in Berlin on social media, with selfies from her time hanging out with co-star (and German icon) David Hasselhoff, her walk down the red carpet with castmates including Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron, and her visit to the Holocaust Memorial.

Wait, what?

The 34-year-old actress reportedly posted two photos to social media while she was in Germany earlier this week that showed her standing in front of the city’s Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe. In one of the images, she was looking straight at the camera, wearing sunglasses. She captioned it, “Holocaust memorial #Berlin,” and in the other, she was standing alongside her younger brother, Siddharth. “There is such an eerie silence here,” she wrote across the image.

Some of the 2,711 blocks of concrete that make up the memorial to the estimated 6 million European Jews murdered by the Nazis in the 1930s and 1940s could be seen in the background of both of Chopra’s photos. Backlash was swift, and the photos are no longer on Chopra’s accounts.

Is it respectable for @priyankachopra to be taking selfies at the #Holocaust Memorial? pic.twitter.com/BKPpJOAsE7 — Sara Muzzammil (@SaraMuzzammil) May 30, 2017





@priyankachopra hope you had fun clicking selfies at the Holocaust memorial!!! ???????????????? — Udta_Poonja (@VikramPoonja) May 31, 2017





Why is it okay for @priyankachopra to take selfies at the #Berlin #holocaust #memorial? She isn't striking yoga poses & all that but really? — Monpasha ????️‍???? (@moomeep) May 30, 2017





Oh lord. Did Priyanka Chopra really take a selfie at the holocaust memorial? What sort of an insensitive crazy person does that? — Nupur (@UnSubtleDesi) June 1, 2017





The memorial actually has been a popular spot for selfies since it opened in 2005. In January, Israeli-German writer Shahak Shapira began collecting and posting some of the photos taken there that he found on social media to a website he called Yolocaust. However, Shapira changed the photos by swapping real images from the Holocaust in the background. He’s since taken it down, but another Twitter user altered Chopra’s photo in the same heartbreaking way.





Earlier this week, the Quantico star faced criticism for wearing a dress that showed her legs during a meeting with India’’s prime minister, Narendra Modi. The move was shown as a lack of respect for the head of a country with conservative values. Naysayers of the Indian-born Chopra didn’t approve of her crossing her legs either.





Chopra’s response to that was a cheeky photo of her and her mom, Madhu Chopra, showing their legs, of course.





That photo has not been removed.

