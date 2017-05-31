Priyanka Chopra Criticized for Showing Legs During Meeting With India's Prime Minister

Priyanka Chopra was criticized for the outfit she wore when she met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yesterday, the 34-year-old actress posted a picture on social media. She wrote, “was such a lovely coincidence to be in Berlin at the same time as the Prime Minister.”





Clearly that was enough to stir some drama over social media.

People slammed Chopra for showing off her legs. Some have accused her of showing a lack of respect to the prime minister, and others bashed her for forgetting her Indian values. Some even went so far as saying she insulted the prime minister by crossing her legs.

Not appropriate dress at all while meeting PM. — Dr. Pavan Kumar (@drpavan7) May 30, 2017





But it seems like all this controversy didn’t seem to bother her. A couple hours later, Priyanka responded with a picture of her and her mom with a caption, “legs for days… #itsthegenes”





In other entertainment news, Olivia Newton-John revealed her battle with breast cancer:



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: