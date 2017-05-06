When Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s Sex Tape Went Up for Sale

Tommy Lee says his sex tape with Pamela Anderson isn’t all that exciting: “It’s really just our vacation tape.” (Illustration: Danny Miller; Photos: AP Images)

We all know the philosophical saying, “If a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?” Hollywood’s version of that thought goes a little something like, “If Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sex tape never got released, what would that have meant for Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian’s careers?”

Pamela and Tommy’s home video was equal parts scandalous and sensational when it hit the Web in 1997. It was the first of the “celebrity sex tape” era and set the standard for how involved stars would get on the business side of things once the video went viral.

As we close out Yahoo Celebrity’s “Hollywood Scandals” week, we would be remiss not to revisit one of the biggest entertainment stories of its time.

The scene

It all started on Feb. 19, 1995, when Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and Baywatch bombshell Pamela Anderson got married in Cancun, Mexico, after a four-day first date. Tommy had met Pamela for the first time (while on Ecstasy) on New Year’s Eve six weeks prior, but due to busy schedules, they were never able to meet up.

Well, Tommy was tired of waiting around, so he hopped a plane and crashed Pamela’s photo shoot in Mexico. After initially being annoyed, the actress agreed to go have a drink with him.

“I couldn’t believe that it was possible to feel so happy. For a so-called bad boy, I was turning into a pansy,” the rocker recalled in the Mötley Crüe autobiography The Dirt.

He proposed at a disco days later. Tommy continued, “I took off my pinky ring, put it on her finger and asked her to marry me. She said yes, hugged me, and stuck her tongue down my throat. … The next morning, we asked the hotel to find someone to perform a marriage ceremony. We gave blood, sniffed out a marriage license, and were on the beach getting married before the day was over.”

What ensued was one of the wildest rock ’n’ roll marriages of all time. The world was stunned and tabloids went into a frenzy. People were obsessed and wanted to know every detail about their relationship. Little did anyone realize they would soon know a lot of details about the couple. In 1997, an intimate home video of Tommy and Pamela went up for sale online.

The incident

Much like the wild start to Pamela and Tommy’s marriage, the story of how the tape ended up online is equally crazy. It all started with a former disgruntled employee, Rand Gauthier. Gauthier was an electrician working on renovating Lee and Anderson’s Malibu mansion who felt wronged by the rock star after he and a handful of other workers were abruptly fired from the project.

Supposedly, Lee refused to pay Gauthier for work he considered to be poorly done. When Gauthier and a general contractor went back to the home to get their tools one day, they had an altercation that ended with Lee allegedly pointed a shotgun at them, saying, “Get the f*** off my property.” That’s when a plan was formed for Gauthier to seek revenge.

