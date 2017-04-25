Pamela Anderson Writes About the U.S., the U.K. and Her Special Relationship With Julian Assange

Pamela Anderson posted her most recent poem on her blog, the Pamela Anderson Foundation, and she had a lot to say.

The poem, titled “I Like How You Resist Me,” started off by offering advice to President Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May about “special relationships.” Anderson says she has a “special relationship” with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, and adds, “France can join in as a threesome.”

She wrote, “A fast approaching UK election, heated up US threats, and the French — makes this the opportune time to discuss politics romantically. It is a romantic struggle.”

This advice came from her relationship with Assange; there have been rumors the two are dating. Assange is now hiding at London’s Ecuadorian Embassy to avoid a rape allegation made against him in Sweden.

All that drama aside, Pam says she wants to help the U.S. and U.K. improve their relationship, and even bring sexy back.

She referred to the U.S. as a dysfunctional lover who has been spying on the U.K. Her recommendation to both countries: “Stop using espionage and secrecy laws.”

Anderson had quite the statement to close out her poem. She wrote, “I can’t help but think romantically. That is where my compass lays. In love and compassion.”

Tom Hardy chases down and arrests moped thieves in London:



Related Articles