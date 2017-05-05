Chrissy Teigen Got Armpit Liposuction and Has ‘No Regrets’

Chrissy Teigen says she needs to go in for armpit liposuction again. (Photo: Noam Galai/WireImage)

Chrissy Teigen has no problem telling it like it is, even when she’s the subject. The model recently opened up to Refinery 29 about getting armpit liposuction and not giving a crap what people think about her decision.

“I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things,” she revealed. “It’s a big secret, but I don’t care. It was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit.”

Teigen, 31, was so happy with the results that she’ll probably do it again.

“Now it’s back though, so now I’ve gotta pay for [liposuction] again,” she explained. “It was so easy. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I’ve ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever.”

John Legend’s wife concluded, “I have no regrets, honestly.”

Teigen is hardly the first celebrity to get liposuction, but she’s certainly one of the few who has admitted to it. Last year, the Lip Sync Battle host got candid about the unrealistic expectations celebrity moms set for everyone else when it comes to losing the baby weight after giving birth.

“Anyone in the public eye, we have all the help we could ever need to be able to shed everything,” she said on the Today show. “So I think people get this jaded sensation that everybody’s losing it so quickly, but we just happen to be the ones who are out there. We have nutritionists, we have dietitians, we have trainers, we have our own schedules, we have nannies. We have people who make it possible for us to get back into shape. But nobody should feel like that’s normal, or like that’s realistic.”

Props to Teigen for being candid about exactly what kind of “help” she gets.





