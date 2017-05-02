Orlando Bloom Purchases Minimalist Bachelor Pad in Beverly Hills for $7M

Actor Orlando Bloom has starred in a string of successful film franchises such as Lord of the Rings and The Pirates of the Caribbean, so he can certainly afford to drop $7 million on a new home.

The actor’s previous house in the Outpost Estates area of Los Angeles was a target of the “bling ring” — a group of young adults who burglarized the homes of celebrities Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Audrina Patridge, Rachel Bilson, and Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox.

But Bloom’s newly purchased property is set atop a private perch in the exclusive Beverly Hills Trousdale Estates. Boasting city and ocean views, the minimalist gem is designed by world-renowned architect Miguel Angel Aragonés.

The sleek, contemporary 4,009-square-foot house has 4 bedrooms and 4 baths, and the master suite comes complete with a private shower garden. A spacious open floor plan connects a conversation living room with with an open dining area and a state-of-the-art kitchen.