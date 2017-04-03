Oops! John Stamos Flashes ‘Beach Buns’ While Performing With Beach Boys

Have mercy! John Stamos suffered a wardrobe malfunction over the weekend while performing as a special guest of the Beach Boys.

The Fuller House star’s pants ripped while jamming onstage with the iconic band Sunday at NYCB Theatre at Westbury in Long Island, NY. But because it was a PG situation (no cheeks!), the age-defying actor rocked on — and later posted a video of it on Instagram … ’cause Uncle Jesse is cool like that.





“…and then, somewhere towards the end of ‘Fun, Fun, Fun,’ I felt a slight breeze in the buttocks area…” the 53-year-old actor wrote, along with the hangtags “#splitpants,” “#TheBeachBUNS,” and “#showmustgoon.”

The video included a close-up shot of the split — and let’s just say that was the end of those pants.

John Stamos's wardrobe malfunction. (GIF: John Stamos via Instagram)

Stamos is a certified Beach Boys superfan, and since the mid-1980s he’s been performing with the group. The band has tour dates scheduled into November, and Stamos pops up when his Hollywood schedule permits. Hopefully he’ll pack some extra pants for the rest of his tour dates.

