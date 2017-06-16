North West Rocks a Snoop Dogg Dress on Her Birthday

North West celebrated her birthday in style. Is there any other way when you’re a Kardashian — even if you’re only turning 4?

No. No, there is not, judging by the dress North wore with Snoop Dogg’s face on it on Thursday. She paired it with leopard slides and a blinged-out choker as she and her family left Ruby’s Diner in the Kardashian-filled Calabasas. (Somewhat surprisingly, Kim — who’s been known to wear leather pants during a casual day at the zoo — wore sweatpants for the outing.)

The visit to the diner followed a party at Chuck E. Cheese’s, where North was presented with a cake.

TMZ reported that North received a bicycle on the special occasion, while others speculated that two adorable puppies seen on Kourtney Kardashian’s social media were meant for the little girl.

Because she is part of the Kardashian clan, North also received shoutouts on social media throughout the day from her family, including her mom, her aunts, and her Lovey (otherwise known as grandmother Kris Jenner).

“My baby girl turned 4 years old today!” Kim wrote. “She’s my light & my everything!!! I love you to the moon & back North.”

How truly awesome is Nori’s retro Jem T-shirt? Kourtney called her niece an “angel slumber party unicorn mermaid girl.”

Aunt Kylie Jenner shared some birthday love for “this cutie.”

The celebrations aren’t necessarily over yet. The family hasn’t shared photos from North’s favorite place to celebrate her birthday, Disneyland.





