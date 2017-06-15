See Kim Kardashian’s Sweet Birthday Tribute to North West

The adorable North West, who turns 4 today, has given mom Kim Kardashian the birthday present.

Kardashian posted a video tribute to her daughter with Kanye West in which North agrees with her mom’s requests to 1) stay little forever, 2) live with her forever, and 3) always be nice to her. (This footage should be helpful when North is a teen.)

“Love you sooo much,” North said in the clip.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, also shared some sweet words for her first born on her website: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY MINI ME! I CAN’T BELIEVE YOU ARE 4 ALREADY. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH, NORTHIE!”

North’s “Lovey” — aka grandmother Kris Jenner — also wished her granddaughter well on her special day.

“Happy birthday to our beautiful, funny, smart little love bug, North,” she wrote on Instagram. “You bring so much light to our lives and I am blessed beyond words to have you as my granddaughter. It brings me so much joy to watch you grow up to be sweet and kind and loving… I love you so much my precious angel girl…Lovey xo.”

Kardashian, who always shares 1-year-old son Saint with West, has spoken before about how becoming a mom has affected her.

“[Motherhood] really changes you,” she told Glamour in July 2015. “When I found out I was pregnant, I was going through an awful divorce, Kanye and I had just been dating for seven months — granted, we knew each other for a decade — and I was like, ‘I can’t do this. It’s not the right time.’ But then I figured, If I’m in my thirties and I’m not ready, I’ll never be ready. So it’s been the biggest lesson, and the biggest joy of my life.”





