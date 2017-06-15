Nicole Kidman Used to Take a Teenaged Zoë Kravitz to the Movies

Zoë Kravitz covers the latest issue of the Edit and shares that Nicole Kidman once lived with her and her father, Lenny Kravitz, because they were secretly engaged — something the public only found out this year! Zoë is finally discussing that past relationship, saying, “I think [Nicole] forgot that no one knew that … I was about 13, and she would take me to see movies; she was so nice to me.”

It is believed that Lenny and Nicole were engaged in the early 2000s. Nicole accidentally spilled the engagement information to the Edit, saying, “Well, I know Zoë because I was engaged to her father. It’s all in the family! I love Lenny; he’s a great guy.”

Roughly 15 years later, the two actresses starred in HBO’s Big Little Lies together! And it seems there are no hard feelings between Lenny and Nicole, as the exes hung out at the 2013 CMT Awards with Nicole’s husband, Keith Urban.

Lenny Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, and Keith Urban in 2013. (Photo: AP) More

