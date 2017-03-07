Nick Cannon Admits He’s Jealous of His Son’s Hair, and That He’s a Kid at Heart

Nick Cannon talked with Yahoo Celebrity about being a dad to his 5-year-old twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Monroe and Moroccan. He opened up about being both a disciplinarian and a kid at heart.

The 36-year-old said that he “comes from the school of very stern rules and a lot of respect.” He credits studying martial arts with helping him to learn discipline. “It teaches you values like integrity and perseverance and courage and respect.” Nick says his children now practice martial arts to help them learn the same fundamental values.

But Nick does live up to his “kid at heart” mentality, revealing that he takes Monroe and Moroccan to Toys R Us or Chuck E. Cheese’s nearly every day when they are good. However, the twins don’t necessarily need to leave their dad’s house to have some serious fun. Nick has a ball pit in the middle of his living room …





… and a candy store in his house.





Nick believes that as long you maintain the right values, you can “have as much fun as you want to.”

The former host of America’s Got Talent went on to talk about son Moroccan’s curls, saying that he has the “best hair ever. … His curls are buoyant, zesty, and luxurious.” Nick admitted to being jealous of his curls. “My hair curls, but it don’t bounce like his. He got that Mariah bounce. … It’s these perfect little spirals.” He says that he constantly jokes with Moroccan that he is going to cut all of his hair off. “You’re gonna be sleeping and wake up bald-headed.”

Nick Cannon also talked with Yahoo Celebrity about how busy he is:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: