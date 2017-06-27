Miranda Kerr Surrenders $8.1 Million in Jewels to the Feds

Supermodel Miranda Kerr is giving her ex’s stuff back, but it’s not what you think. She recently surrendered $8.1 million worth of jewelry to the U.S. Justice Department.

The items were from an ex-boyfriend, Malaysian financier Jho Low, who allegedly used money stolen from the Malaysian government for the gifts. Among the expensive bling Kerr surrendered is an 8.8-carat diamond pendant from designer Lorraine Schwartz worth $3.8 million.

Miranda and Low dated for a year in 2014. He is currently being investigated for his involvement with a major corruption scandal.

A spokesman for the Australian model told the Dow Jones newswires: “From the start of the inquiry, Miranda Kerr cooperated fully and pledged to turn over the gifts of jewelry to the government. Ms. Kerr will continue to assist with the inquiry in any way she can.”

Leonardo DiCaprio also found himself in the middle of the embezzlement scheme. Earlier this month, Leo surrendered art pieces worth millions of dollars to the feds and an Oscar that once belonged to Marlon Brando.

In other entertainment news: The Obamas are having the best time in Indonesia:



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: