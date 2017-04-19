Minnie Driver’s Feuding Neighbor Wishes Cancer on Her

With neighbors like these… you might want to move. In case you hadn’t heard, Minnie Driver had been embroiled in a legal battle with her 75-year-old neighbor after he built a dividing wall between their homes that narrowed the actress’ driveway by a whopping six feet. (She obviously didn’t like that so much.) After spending an estimated $200,000 in legal fees, Daniel Perelmutter was forced to knock down the wall and reinstate it six feet closer to his own home, restoring Driver’s 20-feet-wide drive. He had until April 12 to relocate the structure and complete 10 hours of community service. He’s also on the hook for a $1,000 fine and all of Driver’s legal bills.

“She won – and I hope she spends every dollar on chemotherapy,” Perelmutter said after losing the fight, according to the Daily Mail. Charming.

View photos Daniel Perelmutte, at court in Downtown Los Angeles, isn’t giving up yet. (Photo: Splash News) More

Their feud had been going on since 2014, when Perelmutter began building a super-luxe house on the property adjacent to the Good Will Hunting star’s abode. Driver accused her neighbor of blocking part of her driveway with his construction crew and going out of his way to frighten her and her son, Henry. For his part, he claims that she verbally abused him and threw baby food jars filled with black paint at the wall in question. He also alleges that he granted her permission to build a large gate at the foot of their shared driveway to block out paparazzi contingent on him being able to use it — and then she changed the code two weeks later.

View photos Minnie Driver’s home is adjacent to Perelmutter’s residence. (Photo: Splash News) More

In 2015, Driver took out a restraining order against Perelmutter and then took him back to court last November. That’s when he ultimately lost. He then argued that she had perjured herself, but her attorney said she had been “sincere and honest.”

Driver’s boyfriend, Neville Wakefield, confirmed that the wall “has been moved back to where it’s supposed to be” — but that hardly means the saga has come to a peaceful end. Perelmutter is now counter-suing the 47-year-old actress, claiming, “She’s destroyed my property, she’s harassed me, she’s trespassed – she’s made my life a living hell.” He vowed “to pursue that lawsuit against her as hard” as he can. Their case is set to go to trial next month.

If Driver is stressed about the ongoing feud, she isn’t letting it show — instead she seems to be enjoying work starring on the show Speechless and spending time with her son.





No word on what Perelmutter thinks of the hillside boogie boarding, but something tells us he doesn’t like it one bit.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity:

• Cozy! J.Lo Posts Photo of Daughter Emme With A-Rod’s Daughter Natasha

• Did La La Leave Carmelo Anthony Because He Impregnated a Stripper?

• Jessica Simpson’s Family Photos: Party of Four!